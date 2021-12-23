Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

