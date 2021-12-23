Wedbush Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $130.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

