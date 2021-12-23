Wedbush Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.31 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.49.

Shares of BIIB opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.96. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.