WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 4.9%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

