West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 221,921 shares.The stock last traded at $90.42 and had previously closed at $88.72.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $9,003,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

