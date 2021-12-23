Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.04 Million

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $553.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.70 million and the lowest is $539.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

