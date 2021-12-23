Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 91.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

WMC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

