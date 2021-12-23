Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTSHF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

