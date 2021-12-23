WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WEX traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 380,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

