Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

