Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 39,400 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 601.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

