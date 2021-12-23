Whittier Trust Co. Buys 834 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.