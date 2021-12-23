Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

