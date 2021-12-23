Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

