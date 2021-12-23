Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 23,800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

