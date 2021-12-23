Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 in the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

