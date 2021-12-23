Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

