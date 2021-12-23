Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 543.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $618,000.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

