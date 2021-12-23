Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $69.49.

