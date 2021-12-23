Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.