Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $644.99 and its 200 day moving average is $582.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

