Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,024 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431,722 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

