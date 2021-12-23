William A. Moss Sells 2,051 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GD stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

