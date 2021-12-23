William Trousdale Sells 3,309 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $83,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10.

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72.

Shares of SNCY opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

