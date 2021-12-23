Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 6.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

