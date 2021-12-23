WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 15,395 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

