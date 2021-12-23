WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $761,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 33.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

