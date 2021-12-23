WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 69.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XRX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.