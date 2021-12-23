WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $10,802,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.