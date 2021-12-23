WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,211 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:TBI opened at $27.45 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

