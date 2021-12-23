WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,009 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.02, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.