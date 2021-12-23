WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.36

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.36 and traded as low as $48.50. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 10,863 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

