WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,914 shares.The stock last traded at $80.92 and had previously closed at $80.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

