WorkQuest Token Hits Market Capitalization of $806,993.46 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $806,993.46 and approximately $214,378.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00209991 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,180,873 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

