WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.69

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

