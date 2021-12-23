Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

