XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Up 8.9%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 59,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,934,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 1,887,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after buying an additional 1,640,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XL Fleet by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XL Fleet by 191.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 340,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

