XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

