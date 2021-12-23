Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.57 million and $1.15 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.73 or 0.08040970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.52 or 0.99344018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

