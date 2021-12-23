Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.54 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 205,549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NOV by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

