Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

