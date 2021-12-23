Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

