Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,606. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. 93,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,902. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

