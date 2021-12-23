Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,027. Traeger has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

