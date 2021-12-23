Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post sales of $46.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 606,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

