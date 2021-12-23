Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

KNSL traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $223.01. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,393. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

