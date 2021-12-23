Zacks: Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $105.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $402.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.98 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 42,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

