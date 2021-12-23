Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $8.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $9.37. Nucor posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $23.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $24.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $21.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

