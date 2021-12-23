Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 12,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.