Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 238,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

